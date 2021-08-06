READING, Pa. — A woman who served as a youth group leader in Reading stands accused of having a sexual relationship with one of the group's members.
The Berks County district attorney's office announced Friday the arrest of Doris Mari Cintron on charges of statutory sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children, and indecent assault.
Detectives said the 15-year-old victim told them he and Cintron, 29, began dating approximately six to seven months ago and that he would often go to her house for Bible study and to talk about God. They said that's when the abuse occurred.
The detectives noted that their investigation revealed that Cintron's Bible study was not affiliated with any church or spiritual organization.
Cintron was released on $75,000 bail.