Doris Mari Cintron

Doris Mari Cintron

READING, Pa. — A woman who served as a youth group leader in Reading stands accused of having a sexual relationship with one of the group's members.

The Berks County district attorney's office announced Friday the arrest of Doris Mari Cintron on charges of statutory sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children, and indecent assault.

Detectives said the 15-year-old victim told them he and Cintron, 29, began dating approximately six to seven months ago and that he would often go to her house for Bible study and to talk about God. They said that's when the abuse occurred.

The detectives noted that their investigation revealed that Cintron's Bible study was not affiliated with any church or spiritual organization.

Cintron was released on $75,000 bail.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.