BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – A famous local YouTube creator is recovering after a fatal crash.
Berks County resident James Phyrillas — one member of the popular "Schaffrillas" YouTube channel — tweeted Tuesday night that he's home after three days in the hospital.
James survived a crash on Route 222 in Lehigh County this past weekend.
Two Antietam High School graduates — Chris Schaffer and James' brother, Patrick Phyrillas — died in the crash.
Schaffer and James are credited with creating the YouTube channel.
James says his heart is broken. He thanked everyone for their condolences and for the donations made to a GoFundMe page for the Schaffer family's expenses.
He's also asking for privacy in his time of grieving.