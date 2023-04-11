WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Berkshire Mall, still without running water due to a water main break, remained open to shoppers Tuesday.

In a statement posted on social media, management stated that the mall opened at its usual 10 a.m. time. A Sunday night water main break forced Boscov's to close the first floor of their anchor store at the mall.

In addition to the restaurants which cannot operate without running water, malls officials said additional stores might also not be able to open.

Management stated that Boscov’s is working hard to rectify the situation so that water can be restored to the site.