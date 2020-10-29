BERN TWP., Pa. - President Donald Trump is set to arrive late Saturday afternoon, just after 4 p.m., to speak to supporters at a rally at the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township.
"We've been busy, and it's a total law enforcement effort in Berks County," said Chief Wesley Waugh, Bern Township Police Department. "We have the United States Secret Service, we have the Pennsylvania State Police, the Berks County sheriff's office."
President Trump's rallies have been drawing thousands of people. The campaign said all attendees will have their temperature checked, and they'll be provided masks and given access to hand sanitizer.
The chief said the rally will unlike events the airport typically holds.
“If anyone is thinking, I know the airport and I can slip down and I can find my own parking and make my own way in, that would not be something they want to try with this event," Waugh said.
The chief said parking will be at an off-site location, and once a person gets the invitation, the latest details on parking and arrival times will be provided in an email.
Also, as the airport borders an often busy part of Route 183, don't think about stopping for a photo op.
"We will not permit walking through, parking in any of those areas, stopping for any reason," Waugh explained. "People will not be able to walk up to the fence and stand by the fence."
The president is expect to speak for 75 to 90 minutes before taking off to wrap up a busy last Saturday of his campaign in the Pittsburgh area.
Meanwhile, local, state and federal law enforcement will continue to prepare into the weekend, as Pennsylvania remains a major focus for both campaigns.
Free tickets for the rally are available on the Trump campaign's website.