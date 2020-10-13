BERN TWP., Pa. - The Reading Regional Airport will be the scene of a vice presidential visit this Saturday and multiple area agencies, including the Berks County Sheriff's Office, are preparing to assist.
"Beginning of the year, I did attend training in Lancaster with the Secret Service and basically they get everybody together to talk about the way they do things,” said Sheriff Eric Weaknecht.
Bern Township police, the main Secret Service contact for the event, and sheriff's deputies and others will gather to be briefed prior to the VP's arrival.
"Most of the time, they ask for our canines,” Weaknecht said. “I know that the entire area will be screened for explosives. We do have an explosive dog, along with Reading and Exeter."
The sheriff says it's at least slightly easier with an event at the airport, rather than a less secure place out in the public.
"The other events that we dealt with, usually it would start at the airport,” said Weaknecht. “I know former President George Bush came in, a couple other candidates came in in the past and then you're dealing with a motorcade, you're dealing with road closures."
According to Bern Township police, the roadwork along 183 will not be taking place during the Vice President's visit, but drivers should still expect congestion with multiple agencies involved.
"From there, the police department with primary jurisdiction will reach out to the Pa. state police to the sheriff's office and to whoever else they need to make the event a success,” Weaknecht explained.
The event is open to the public and set to begin at 12:30 p.m.