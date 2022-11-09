BERNVILLE, Pa. – Dozens of people filled the cafeteria inside the Penn-Bernville Elementary School for a town hall, raising concerns about issues including speeding and illegal passing on Route 183.
It's a road Jeffrey Strause said he has been traveling for 40 years.
"The traffic has continually gotten worse in that 40-year period," Strause said, "so it's going to be interesting to see what the future holds for 183."
Strause said he would like to see a plan of attack. Several people, like Joe Whalen lined up one by one to speak in front of local, state and county officials for an open discussion.
"Speeding and aggressive driving has become very big, too," Whalen said.
He has lived in Bernville for 31 years. He said an accident happened in front of his house in September. Whalen said he spoke with the Pennsylvania State Police, even offering to let troopers sit in his driveway.
"The first day, in within 20 minutes, there was someone clocked at 70 and somebody at 58 miles per hour," Whalen said. "It's just typical of what we see."
One speaker asked for school zone signs to be placed near the elementary school. Others said they would like to see traffic lights.
Berks County Commissioner Chair Christian Leinbach brought up the possibility of traffic circles, referencing their success in other parts of the county. He said they also cost less.
"If there's an accident, they tend to be minor accidents of a glancing blow," Leinbach said of traffic circles. "They're not people trying to blow through a red light and t-boning and killing somebody else."
A member of borough council said she is hoping officials will get together after the meeting and work to move forward.