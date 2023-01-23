EXETER TWP., Pa. – On a normal night, Simeon and Casimir Miravich can be found flipping burgers and slinging beers at the New Bertie's Inn. But on Saturday, the brothers traded in the spatula for seats at the Linc.
"A lot of people were hyped up. It was fun to be around that kind of crowd," said Simeon Miravich as he described the atmosphere of the NFC divisional playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.
The brothers were lucky enough to be there in person to watch the Eagles eliminate the Giants. And the shirt on their backs is a piece of Bertie's that they took with them to Philly.
"I knew my dad would probably be pretty happy that we got a picture for the Facebook page," Simeon said. The brothers' parents, Patty and John Miravich, own the New Bertie's Inn.
The team at the restaurant designed and printed the tees to sell to a loyal Eagles loving crowd.
"The Bertie's are for the Birds,' said Patty Miravich. "We love the Eagles, and we love the Eagles team."
Patty was not able to watch the Birds in person with her family. She stayed behind to keep her regulars happy.
"My patrons realized the only games that we lost were the games that I was not here watching the game," Patty said. Instead of going to the game, she wore her lucky green and was seen at the bar happily rooting for a win from her second home.
"We want to show our support as well for them to keep on heading to the Superbowl," she said.
The Eagles will play the 49ers in the NFC championship game on Sunday.
"I feel it's going to be a busy game," Casimir Miravich said. "It's going to be an earlier game this time, so I feel like it's going to be a pretty crazy crowd."
Patty and her family expect that every seat at Bertie's will be filled on Sunday, but they say with 25 TVs on the walls, there's not a bad seat in the house to watch the Birds.
"My son just hung up three more [TVs] just for the Eagles games," Patty said.
The only rule for watching the Eagles at Bertie's, like the shirt says, is to have fun and be kind.