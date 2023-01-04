HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Berks County institution dedicated to serving youth in need will celebrate a significant milestone in 2023.

Bethany Children’s Home will kick off its 160th anniversary on January 28th with a ribbon cutting and dedication of the Boehringer Education Center and Archives.

There will be monthly events throughout the year in celebration of their over century-and-a-half of service to the youth of Berks County.

Bethany Children’s Home provides family therapy, relationship building, education, life skills development and independent living services for youth ages 10 to 21 who have experienced some level of trauma in their lives.

The home was founded by Rev. Emmanuel Boehringer in 1863.