WEST READING, Pa. - A vigil to remember the seven people who died after an explosion at R.M. Palmer Company is bringing people from across the area to West Reading.

Some of them are meeting at a church close to the site, so people can be together, mourn and walk to the memorial as a group.

Bethany Lutheran Church has been in the community for 100 years this year. R.M. Palmer has been a company since 1948.

Some of the people who attend the church also work at R.M. Palmer.

The church is also very close to the site, and the pastor said it made perfect sense for them to open their doors before the vigil.

The distance from the site on South Second Avenue to Bethany Lutheran Church is minimal.

"People at Bethany have worked at Palmer Candy for the past 80 years," said Pastor Bruce Osterhout.

Neighbors living, working and walking the same streets.

"The grief is shared by the neighborhood, and Bethany is part of the neighborhood," added Osterhout.

The Pastor says it's important to give people a collective space to mourn the loss of life, the loss of a building that housed dedicated workers and the losses that can't be stated.

"Some people will never get over this," he said. "The ones who witnessed it happening, the ones who were there first helping bloody people run away, they're traumatized. Even the EMS, fire, police who are used to dealing with this, this goes beyond what they experienced."

Members of the church are also integral parts of the community.

"We have a police officer who is a member of Bethany," said Osterhout. "He was down there right away."

Before the vigil, while people gather, the church is planning a moment of silence and to toll its bell seven times, one ring to mark the life of each person taken.

"It's tradition in the Christian church to toll a bell when someone dies, especially on All Saint's Sunday," explained Pastor Osterhout. "We remember those who have gone before us."

Healing, the pastor says, can be a long process, but he stresses it's important to do it together.

"This is one of those events you're not going to forget," stated Osterhout. "People are already saying, 'where were you when?'"

The vigil begins at 7:30 p.m. at the West Reading Fire Department, and Osterhout says rain or shine, he'll be there.