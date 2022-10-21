HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning.

Scott L. Fichter got out of his trash truck on Schultz Road in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. and was run over by the vehicle as it began to roll forward, officials said.

The truck continued across a lawn, coming to rest against a house about a block west of the border between Berks and Montgomery counties.

Fichter, 55, was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, where he died of his injuries about 45 minutes later, according to the Lehigh County coroner.

Officials have not said whether anyone else was hurt in the crash.