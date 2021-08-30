HERSHEY, Pa. and MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Two of Pennsylvania's family-owned businesses are tapping into the flavors of their signature products to create a collaboration with a twist.
Tröegs Independent Brewing, located in Hershey, and Unique Snacks, headquartered in Muhlenberg Township, on Monday launched their "Better Together" campaign, which pairs Tröegs' beer with Unique's pretzels for a variety of flavor combinations.
"Both of us geek out on taking ingredients and making something delicious, and those two things happen to taste great together," said brewmaster John Trogner, who founded Tröegs with his brother, Chris, in 1996. "That's the kind of partnership that just makes sense to us."
Tröegs and Unique said they tasted a number of combinations to identify the best pairings that enhanced the full flavors of both the beers and the pretzels. This is what they came up with:
- Perpetual IPA with Original Splits | crispy, crunchy, citrusy
- Troegenator Double Bock paired with Extra Dark Splits | bold, dark, malty
- Lucky Holler Hazy IPA with Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings | malted barley, tropical pineapple
- Sunshine Pilsner with Pretzel Shells | crisp, snappy, refreshing
- Haze Charmer Haze Pale Ale with Multigrain Splits | savory grains, juicy pineapple
"Tröegs' devotion to the art and science of brewing flavorful, refreshing beers using only the best ingredients, including some from right here in Pennsylvania, creates a natural alignment with our focus on creating distinct flavor and textural characteristics using fewer ingredients to create greater flavor," said Justin Spannuth, chief operating officer for Unique Snacks, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2021.
The companies said the combinations can be found for sale at several local grocery stores, including select Giant, Redner's, and Weis locations, through Oct. 31.