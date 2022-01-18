READING, Pa. - It's something animal shelters in Berks County have never seen before.
"It was a record breaking day here,” said Ashley Mikulsky, Chief Development Officer for the Berks Animal Rescue League. “Last Giving Tuesday in 2021 was the highest number of gifts to the organization to date. And we made three times more in the amount of gifts that we did."
More than 27 grand in donations from more than 800 donors and counting.
Humane Pennsylvania received over 400 donations nearing ten grand.
To put it in perspective, the Berks Animal Rescue League averages dozens of donations a day for varying amounts. What will this unprecedented amount of money be used for?
"Kitten season starts right around in April and for us to be able to prepare both in supplies and staff and resources to get ready to have upwards of 300 cats, basically for six months out of the year,” Mikulsky explained.
These donation numbers don't even include the ten percent from Fox Berkshire's showings of the Betty White doc, which will also be donated to the shelters.
After honoring the wishes of one of entertainment's most beloved stars - there's another Betty right here in Berks that needs your help.
"Betty is our longest feline resident,” said Mikulsky. “She's been with us 251 days as of today. It was ironic that her name also matches Betty White and she is looking for her forever home."
So it turns out the Betty White Challenge wasn't so challenging after all -- as the response cements her legacy of love for animals in our area and beyond.
"I hope that donors that always think it's only a five dollar donation can truly take this message with them, that when a group of people do that, incredible impact is the result,” Mikulsky said.