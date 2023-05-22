READING, Pa. - A new mental health clinic aims to provide bilingual services to patients in downtown Reading.

Located at 525 Penn Street, Pan American Behavioral Health Services offers outpatient services in both English and Spanish. Offered treatment includes individual/family therapy and medication management.

The clinic is now accepting new patients ages 6 an up, including those insured through Medicaid. Staff are bilingual in English and Spanish.

Pan American offers trauma-informed, person-centered care, tailoring treatment to the needs of each patient treated.

“It was apparent that the availability of outpatient mental health services in Reading had to be supplemented, especially among those for whom English is a second language," said Frederick Ramirez, CEO and founder of Pan American. “We are happy to be in Reading and look forward to providing such resources to the community.”

Founded in 1994, Pan American operates three Philadelphia clinics and a Bristol, Bucks County clinic specializing in culturally competent outpatient mental health services.