"It's shocking," bicyclist Jarred Garber said.
Garber rides this section of the Thun Trail in Cumru Township every week and often alone.
But on Tuesday afternoon -- Garber was riding with friends when he heard a 42-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery near the West Shore bypass.
"It's unsettling and, I mean, it makes you think twice before you get out here and do something you like to do," Garber said.
"He seems to be in stable condition at this time," Cumru Township Police Lieutenant George Kuriger Junior said.
Kuriger says the the two men approached the victim around 2 p.m. and told him to give them his stuff.
But the victim fought back.
"I guess there was a little bit of a struggle over the bike and then he was shot," Kuriger said.
Police say after the two men shot the victim up there, they headed in this direction down the path - straight towards the city.
"Two black males dressed in dark clothing with face coverings," Kuriger said. "Probably taller than 5"8 as the victim is 5"8 and says they were taller than him."
This isn't the first time a bicyclist has been attacked on the trail.
In 2013– a man was beaten by a group of teenagers and stabbed three times late on a Saturday night.
A 14-year-old boy wound up in a juvenile detention center in that case.
"For the most part we don't have a lot of issues on this trail, but you have to be careful, unfortunately, whenever you're in an area that's kind of out of the way such as these trails can be," Kuriger said.