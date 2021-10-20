SCRANTON, Pa. — President Joe Biden got an up-close look at how some people in Reading got around town in the early part of the 20th century.
Biden toured the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton on Wednesday, prior to delivering a speech about infrastructure and his domestic spending package.
The president was shown the museum's "Trolleys Exposed" exhibit, which features Reading Transit & Light's #506.
The trolley was one of a dozen Birney Safety Cars put into service by the streetcar network in 1920.
"This trolley actually ran in the Reading area, and it ran to about 1947," Biden was told.
The museum has restored the streetcar to show its visitors how trolleys were built and how they operated.
The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It's part of the Steamtown National Historic Site in downtown Scranton.