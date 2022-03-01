READING, Pa. -- We are just hours away from President Biden's State of the Union address.  He is expected to speak about the fighting in Ukraine and a number of other topics.
 
"It's a very unusual State of the Union," said Alvernia University history professor Tim Blessing
 
Blessing said President Biden's State of the Union could be similar to the ones delivered around the 9/11 attacks and World War II, as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues.
 
 "Now this is a very unusual situation in which we are not in active combat, but we are nevertheless part of war," said Blessing.
 
He tells us President Biden will have to wrap himself in both the American and Ukrainian flags.
 
"There's no question if he goes light on Ukraine it's going to raise questions about him," said Blessing.
 
Blessing also expects the President will touch on dwindling COVID-19 numbers.
 
"The numbers are down, way down and I have no doubt he's going to tout that as a success," said Blessing.
 
He said that is on top of other things like inflation, child care, tax reform as well as his recent Supreme Court nomination.
 
"There's a very strong progressive agenda environmentally speaking in particular.  He's going to have to at least address that in some way," said Blessing.
 
The State of the Union is set to begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.  You will be able to watch it on WFMZ-TV and WFMZ.com.

