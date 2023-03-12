CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A once vacant hot spot for shopping is making a comeback.

"It was sad to see the other store close. It was a very convenient location. It's nice to see something else in its place,” said Janet Jones of Mohnton.

"It's more about us being in a community,” said Director of Store Operations Paul Cox. “We are looking for something that fits our business model so we can keep our prices very sharp."

Over a thousand people in that community came out bright and early to see what Ocean State Job Lot has to offer.

"Yeah, I would imagine that's a contributor besides the newness of it all. And I think there's still a desire to touch feel and see,” said Cox.

I've covered a lot of new business openings around our region and this is one of the biggest in terms of turn. What does this say to other prospective business owners?

"It is a real thing and we have businesses that are complimentary to us as well. They may look like competitors but they're really complimentary,” said Cox. “Because it's all about drawing traffic and community."

In addition to seeking out vacant properties to start their stores, the company and it's customers are also making outreach efforts to help earthquake victims overseas.

"We've sent multiple containers already to go to Turkey and Syria,” Cox said.

Amid the excitement and enthusiasm whats the take away from those that waited in the long lines for the shopping experience?

"When you are offering something free for the first hundred people you are gonna get a crowd,” said Michael Mozeliak of Ephrata.

"There's a little bit of everything and I think the prices are competitive so it might be worth it if you got some time to look around,” Jones said.