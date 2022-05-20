READING, Pa. - Imagine getting the chance to sit in the driver's seat of your childhood dream.
"I fell in love with big engines and four tires,” said Eric Steinberg, the driver of BigFoot.
The Santander Arena in Reading is becoming a Hot Wheels Monster Truck playground, and for one driver walking amongst the oversized tires and soon to be destroyed cars, it all started with a last-minute opportunity.
“We need a driver to fill in for Race Ace, would you do it and I said yes, because that was my dream,” Steinberg recalled. “I always wanted to do it. A dream come true pretty much."
Now, he's looking out the window of a legend.
“All these people come out, they hear BigFoot, they see BigFoot, that's what draws the attention to everybody,” Steinberg said.
From the name synonymous with Monster Trucks, to the future in the newest addition, Race Ace.
"You can come down to us, get our autographs and that's honestly the best part for us. Get to see those kids faces light up like a Christmas tree that's what keeps us going up and down the road,” said Darron Schnell, driver of Race Ace.
The arena is currently a calm before the Monster Truck storm.
"If you can imagine sitting in the front seat of a roller coaster and being able to drive it, that's the best way I can describe it,” Schnell said.
For now, the cars that will soon be in the path of that 'roller coaster' get one more night to keep their shape.
"Thankfully, we have a great crew at Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live that gets all these cars in prepped painted so we can go out and destroy them,” said Schnell.
If you're a kid, or a big kid at heart looking to see other big kids drive their dream.
"It's a whole lot of fun because you get to run over anything in your path,” Schnell said.
This weekend at the Santander Arena is for you, with back-to-back shows Saturday and Sunday.