READING, Pa. - Not waiting for Mother Nature to do its thing, despite Patty Pagoda's prediction of an early spring, Reading has gone from plowing the snow to removing it altogether.
The city began the operation Thursday morning by having a contractor haul away large mounds of snow from Penn Street in center city.
Once the work is done there, officials said they'll look at removing snow from streets in other areas of the city.
"We'll look at different corners and possibly cleaning up the intersections and removing snow from those intersections as well," said Kyle Zieber, operations division manager for the Reading Public Works Department.
Snow or no snow, the lack of on-street parking is a problem in many city neighborhoods. This week's winter storm only made it worse.
"It's just an ongoing battle trying to find parking, parking spaces, and keep them clean," Zieber said. "They have to pile it somewhere, so they normally wind up piling it in between cars, or they put it outside of cars, and that in and of itself cuts down on spaces."
Officials said they want residents to know that saving cleared-out parking spots on city streets is against the law.
"We frown on them trying to reserve spots," Zieber said. "Sometimes they put chairs out, or who knows what out, to reserve spots, and that's not legal."
In the past, the city has conducted "Operation: Chair Round-up," sending trucks around town to collect items being used to save parking spaces, with the warning that residents either "move it or lose it."
"It's hard to get around and collect that stuff and prevent people from doing that," Zieber said.
To help alleviate the parking problem and allow for the streets to be better cleared of snow, the Reading Parking Authority is offering free parking in its downtown garages until 8 a.m. Monday.