WEST READING, Pa. - It's beginning to look a lot like Halloween in West Reading.

The big pumpkins are in place ahead of Pumpkin Fest on Penn Avenue.

This is the eighth year The West Reading Tavern is spearheading the event.

Award-winning pumpkin carver Danny Kissel will be back to put his skills to the test.

There will be pumpkin snacks and drinks for sale.

The event runs from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.