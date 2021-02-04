PHILADELPHIA - A nonprofit organization that has long hosted baseball and softball tournaments in Berks County is now taking the county to court.
BIG Vision Foundation announced Thursday that it has filed a lawsuit against the county, its three elected commissioners, and its solicitor, accusing them of breaching the terms of a contract involving the foundation's 20-year lease of county facilities in Bern Township.
That lease ended up lasting on seven years, with the county terminating it on Dec. 31, 2019, according to the lawsuit.
The foundation said in its suit that the county also interfered with its business dealings, accusing county leaders of actions that ruined its reputation and cost it millions of dollars.
BIG Vision is represented by Michael H. McGinley, a Berks County native who, in 2001, played baseball for the organization, which was then known as the Berkshire Baseball and Softball Club.
The county commissioners told 69 News on Thursday that they have not been served with a lawsuit.