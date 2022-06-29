WEST READING, Pa. – It's a bicycle ride program that started this spring, and it's becoming more popular.
"Michele Bare, the borough manager over at Wyomissing, was the one to head it through WYOways grant," explained West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag.
The program is drawing more interest, especially in the current climate.
"Gas prices are absolutely insane," Kaag said. "Thankfully, West Reading and Wyomissing are both generally walkable, especially West Reading. You can get a little bit of everything here so people grabbing a bike and going to the Ave. has been really popular."
It's a simple process to download the app, scan the QR code and unlock your bike. You don't even need to bring it back to the station you got it from, as you can drop it off at other locations in the area.
"So we have this location, and then there's three other locations," Kaag said. "One is near the Drexel School of Medicine, the Wawa on Museum Road, and the other one is by the Wyomissing pool."
It's $1.50 per hour to use the bikes, and with the local health care community growing with the new medical school, the bikes are getting a lot of use.
"We've had a lot of people say that they've been using them to get to and from work," said Kaag.
It's an added element that fits right in with other recreational activities in the area.
"We also paired up with our recreation department," Kaag said. "They do 'Ride and Vibes' on Saturdays — the second Saturday of every month at one o'clock — so they've been using the bikes also."
It's the beginning of a two-year pilot program, but many hope it sticks around for a longer ride.
"So far, it's been very successful," Kaag said.