BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Bikers rode in solidarity throughout Berks County on Saturday, honoring fallen Berks County Deputy Sheriff Kyle Pagerly and Reading Police Ofc. Scott Wertz.
Wertz was shot and killed in the line of duty in Reading in 2006. Pagerly died while attempting to issue a search warrant in 2011.
"This is just to honor their memory and raise some money for the scholarship and the memorial," said Pagerly's mother, Michelle Moyer.
Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht, who knew both Wentz and Pagerly, escorted the "Thin Blue Line Heroes Ride," an hour-and-a-half ride through the county, ending at the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township.
"It's to show support for all of the officers that we lost in the line of duty throughout the United States of America," Weaknecht said.
Matthew Jackson, director of events and marketing for Classic Harley-Davidson, described Wertz and Pagerly as great guys who were always fun to be around.
"They were pretty much the best types of human beings you could ever imagine," Jackson said.
Members of the community, some of whom who did not know the fallen men, showed their respect by standing along the route.
"It's great to have support from our community and beyond to honor their names and do a ride in honor of these two amazing people," Jackson said.