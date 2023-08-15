READING, Pa. - Nearly 200 children in Reading are getting a big reward for reading this summer.

The United Way of Berks County is holding its annual "Bikes for Books" distributions this week.

We caught some kids getting bikes and helmets at Alvernia University.

Organizers say the children get a bike for participating in literacy programs.

They say reading should be fun and they hope the program helps kids learn the benefits of working toward accomplishing their goals.

They also say it's great to see the kids smiling.

She says their volunteers are proud of the growth kids have shown in their reading this summer.

More bike giveaways are planned for this week.