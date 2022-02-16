Bill calls for every Pa. public school to employ full-time librarian
READING, Pa. - Lawmakers look to pen a new story for school libraries.
Democratic State Senator Judy Schwank is the prime sponsor of a bill that looks to have a full-time librarian at every school in Pennsylvania.
Schwank says most schools in her district have a certified librarian, but due to funding, those librarians often have to pack up and go do the same work for multiple schools.
"That's lost time in terms of travel in terms of time invested in kids," said Schwank (D-11th District).
"The amount of relationships I can build here because I'm the only one here is something that can't be replaced," said Nadine Poper, a full-time librarian at Amanda Stout Elementary School in Reading. "The fact that I can stay here all day and not have to share my time with another school, those relationships that I have with the kids are just so solid. I know what they like to read, I know what their interests are, I walk through the halls, they know me by name."
Schwank believes the legislation will get support on both sides of the aisle. State Senator David Argall (R-29th District) told 69 News in a statement:
"As the son of a school librarian, I know first-hand the impact these professionals can have on the growth of our students. I hope it soon receives the consideration it deserves in the Senate."
Jim Vasil
Reporter
