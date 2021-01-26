READING, Pa. - For more than a century, the smell of freshly-baked bread has wafted through the air of a southwest Reading neighborhood.
Now, Bimbo Bakeries USA, the maker of Maier's Bakery-branded products, is being recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for superior energy efficiency at its plant on Park Avenue in Oakbrook and 14 others across the United States.
The EPA has awarded the 15 Bimbo bakeries its Energy Star certification, which recognizes that they meet strict standards and perform in the top 25% for energy efficiency among similar facilities nationwide, officials said.
"Through this achievement, we have demonstrated our continued commitment to environmental stewardship while also lowering our energy costs," said Ramon Rivera, Bimbo's senior vice president of operations. "We are incredibly proud that our efforts have again been recognized by the EPA."
The EPA introduced its Energy Star program in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency.
Maier's Bakery has been part of the Bimbo company since 2008.