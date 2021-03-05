CLAY TWP., Pa. – For bird enthusiasts, it's the most wonderful time of the year. Peak migration of snow geese is nearing and that means the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area is home to thousands of birds on their way to the Arctic right now.
Michele Obrien and her two kids from Mohnton were among the dozens who spent Thursday afternoon at Middle Creek watching in awe as roughly 70,000 snow geese packed the partially frozen lake.
"It's beautiful watching them fly and stand on the water and sit on the water and take off," said Obrien. "It's just absolutely gorgeous."
Every year, peak migration season brings tens of thousands of snow geese and tundra swans to Middle Creek. It's a pit stop on their way to summer breeding grounds in the Arctic. With each season, bird enthusiasts flock to see that flock.
"We come every year with the peak of the migration to see the snow geese," said Mary Ellen Fry from Hershey.
This year, social distancing protocols are in place throughout the area. Some park facilities are closed and people are urged to come early in the morning or on weekdays to help avoid crowds. Those guidelines and even actual face coverings, however, couldn't mask the excitement of these bird watchers.
"We were able to see a bunch of them take off," said Fry.
"It's exciting to see people out, it's exciting to see people come together," said Obrien. "It's exciting to see positivity in the world and just beauty, it's nice."
For the Obrien family, Thursday marked their first outing since the pandemic hit nearly a year ago. They say it feels good to spread their wings and join fellow bird watchers for an annual tradition, giving new meaning to the phrase, "birds of a feather flock together."
"It's just a beautiful thing to share," said Obrien.
For bird enthusiasts who would prefer to watch from home this year, Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area has a live stream where people can view the migration.