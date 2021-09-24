BIRDSBORO, Pa. – The Animal Rescue League of Berks County confirmed Friday that a cat impounded in Birdsboro by ARL's Department of Animal Protection tested positive for rabies.
The cat, a medium-sized short hair calico, was captured near the intersection of East Main Street and North Water Street after a call for assistance from the Birdsboro Police Department.
“We immediately responded to the patrol officer's call and secured the cat,” said Sgt. Hayden Carroll from the ARL's Department of Animal Protection.
"At the moment, we know that this cat bit a resident, who was already notified and received proper treatment," Carroll said. "If anyone else was bitten or scratched by an animal in this area they should seek medical attention immediately."
The Birdsboro Police Department confirmed that one borough female was bit by the cat. No other information was released.
According to the CDC, rabies infects the central nervous system of mammals, ultimately causing disease in the brain and death in 99.9% of human cases if left untreated.
Although 90% of reported cases of rabies in animals occur in wildlife — mainly skunks, raccoons, bats, coyotes, and foxes — the virus can be transmitted to dogs, cats, and cattle who have not received vaccination.
"The most important action to prevent rabies in dogs and cats is to make sure that their rabies vaccine is up-to-date and keeping them away from unknown animals, especially wildlife," said Dr. Jason Banning, medical director of the ARL.
For humans who have been exposed to rabies, the incubation period could last for weeks to months and may vary based on how far the exposure location is from the brain.
Common symptoms of rabies in humans include discomfort or a prickling or itching sensation at the site of the bite, progressing within days to acute symptoms of cerebral dysfunction, anxiety, confusion, and agitation. As the disease progresses, the person may experience delirium, abnormal behavior, hallucinations, hydrophobia, and insomnia.
"Residents should be alert for other animals in the area with signs of rabies and should not allow their pets outside unsupervised," Carroll said.
He added, "If you suspect that an animal is infected with rabies, please call immediately the animal control provider of your municipality or your local police department and do not approach the animal by any means.”
The ARL is not the contracted animal control provider for Birdsboro.