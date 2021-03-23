BIRDSBORO, Pa. - The children's story Were You Born A Dragon, penned by Birdsboro-Union firefighter Steve Dragon, ends with a hint at more to come.
"At the very end of it, we promise Zargon, the king of dragons that we'll be back every year on Rachel's birthday,” said Dragon.
Now he's back with "Were You Born A Dragon, Too?"
The stories were initially inspired by bedtime tales he'd spin for his daughter. The first book dealt with bullying, and this latest installment stresses the importance of education.
"It's gonna help out in the long run,” Dragon said. “Of course, any time you're actually sitting down and reading it's good for your brain."
The themes in this latest playful prose seem to take on more significance with the changing landscape of education, but they've been with Steve for awhile.
"This is something that's been in my brain for over 30 years,” Dragon explained. “So it feels good to finally get it out and get it published. Let everybody else see the stories I told Rachel."
Prior to the pandemic, he was taking the book out on the road, reading at his former elementary school and local libraries. He's hoping to continue to push this latest installment when things get back to normal.
"Hopefully, I can spend a lot more time on it,” said Dragon. “Hopefully, all the states are gonna open up and I can start going out and doing the library readings and school readings."
A third installment is also in the works. You can find this latest book on Amazon and Barnes and Noble presale with an official release date of April 13.
You can purchase the book at the BookBaby Bookshop website.