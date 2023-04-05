WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Birdsboro, Berks County man has been arrested on charges related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Anthony Nolf, 37, is charged with civil disorder, a felony, as well as the misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Nolf was arrested Wednesday in Pennsylvania and had an initial appearance in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Heather Kepley, 36, of Millsboro, Delaware, is also named in the complaint and is charged with the misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Kepley was arrested Wednesday morning in Delaware and had an initial appearance in the District of Delaware.

According to court documents, Nolf and Kepley entered the Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021 and approached the West front near the inaugural stage.

After removing bike racks that were impeding the rioters' approach to the Capitol building, authorities say the pair made their way to the Lower West Terrace and the tunnel. Kepley and Nolf joined other rioters in attempting to force their way past the law enforcement officers responsible for securing the tunnel.

While inside the tunnel, Nolf confronted and assisted the crowd in confronting police officers that were preventing the tunnel and the Capitol from being breached. Specifically,

While inside the tunnel, it is alleged that Nolf added his force, momentum, body, and effort to the other rioters in a “heave-ho” effort. This put intense aggregate pressure on the police line, but officers succeeded in repelling Nolf, Kepley and other rioters out of the tunnel.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

In the 26 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.