BIRDSBORO, Pa. — The wheels on the bus could be going 'round and 'round for a pretty long time for some students in the Daniel Boone Area School District.

"An hour's an awful long time for an 8-year-old to be sitting on a bus," said Steve Dragon of Birdsboro. "It has been all over social media, the Facebook pages, concerning Birdsboro and Amity and Union Township, have all been just exploded."

Dragon is a concerned grandpa in Birdsboro who's been worried the recent transportation switch by the district — from Klein and New Rhoads Transportation to Krise Transportation — could cause prolonged problems.

"The biggest problem is things weren't really settled until just recently," Dragon said, "and we are really not sure how settled they are anyway."

Brett Cooper, the district's superintendent, made the following statement to 69 News: "We will continue to work tirelessly to make sure our students get to and from school safely through our transportation service provider as contracted with Krise Transportation.

We want to alleviate the concerns the parents have and continue to engage with them and make any adjustments moving forward, keeping in mind the fiscal responsibility we have with our stakeholders."

"From what I understand," Dragon said, "they're still working with the bus company to get things worked out."

It's a fairly spread out school district, and Dragon is concerned about his grandson having a potentially hour-long commute between his home in Birdsboro and the Daniel Boone Intermediate Center.

"Especially when they're not used to it," he said. "It's just disconcerting, and what happens if they have to go to the bathroom or anything else?"

Dragon said he thinks some parents still may try to find alternative transportation for their kids.

"I think that's probably gonna be what's happening," he said. "Of course, that's gonna inconvenience the parents that normally rely on the buses."