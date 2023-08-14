BIRDSBORO, Pa. - Authorities said Birdsboro Union Fire Department treasurer Kenneth Long stole nearly $900,000 from the company.

"We unfortunately discovered that this fraud, theft, was going on for years. As a matter of fact, we have traced it back to January of 2016 up until January of 2023," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

Adams said Long wrote checks to himself and withdrew cash.

"It was only caught by the fact that the bank reported some transactions that were having overdrawing of accounts from the fire company," said Adams.

Adams said fire department board members were made aware of this and reported it to the police. A statement from the department said members are surprised and saddened. It goes on to say: "Mr. Long was a member of the department for many years, entrusted with the finances of the company at the same level of trust as when we rely on each other during an emergency."

"It's taxpayers' money, contributors' money, state money. He was putting that in the PA gambling machine skills games and losing it."

The department's statement said the department and Relief Association are bonded and insured. It said both have received compensation from the insurance company, and steps have been taken to make sure this never happens again.

"We're calling out to all the nonprofits out there to please maintain some sort of checks and balances," said Adams.

The department said this has not affected its level of service to the community. Investigators said Long also admitted to forging signatures on fictitious treasurer's reports for the purpose of concealing the missing money.