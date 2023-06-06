AMITY TWP., Pa. - Berks County Detectives have charged a Birdsboro woman in connection with a fatal drug overdose.

On November 4, 2022, Amity Township Police Department were detailed to the Amity Garden Apartments in Douglassville for a suspected drug overdose. The male victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

A search of the victim's residence revealed evidence of illegal drug use, and related paraphernalia was present at the scene.

Amity Township Police Department teamed up with Berks County District Attorney Detectives and initiated a death investigation.

An autopsy revealed the victim's cause of death as acute toxicity by fentanyl.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified 34-yeear-old Ashley Pupek of Birdsboro as the supplier of the narcotics, which authorities say led to the victim’s death.

Pupek was taken into custody Tuesday at her residence.

She's charged with drug delivery resulting in death and related offenses.