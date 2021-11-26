WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing has extended hours for shoppers who are still looking to check things off their lists.
"It's been crazy, people have been all out and about it's absolutely crazy right now," said shopper Austin Truckless.
Even Santa was exhausted by the crush of the crowds. "I'm hungry and can't wait for cookies!"
Experts predict two million more shoppers will hit the stores this Black Friday than last year.
"Oh thank the Lord, I mean stores weren't even open not that long ago and I mean all the masks and stuff and now we don't have to wear masks," said shopper Elizabeth Gonzolez.
"It's a tradition of mine. I just like to come out and see people and hang out and get good deals that's it," said shopper Julian Baez.
"I got a new iPhone and a new iwatch and some iPros, a coat, a purse, yeah my kids are spoiling me and I'm spoiling myself. I work hard," said grandmother and shopper Elizabeth Cintrone.
Online sales are a huge part of the traditional start of the holiday shopping season, but a lot of shoppers say they just need to get out here in person.
"Just because I like to shop and I like to see what I'm getting," said shopper Kathy Beeman.
The Berkshire Mall is open until 10:00 p.m. on Black Friday.