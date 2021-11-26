HAMBURG, Pa. – As the holiday shopping season officially kicks off the day after Thanksgiving, experts say this could be the busiest Black Friday ever.
Cabela's in Hamburg, Berks County, is the largest store in the brand's retail chain. It opened its doors 5 a.m. Friday. While there was a line initially, the crowds didn't quite look as large as in previous years.
"It was a lot of fun, but it was also a little chaotic," said Cabela's general manager about the busy Black Friday's of years past.
He said the deals this year are spread out over the course of the weekend and earlier in the month, which is a good thing because it prevents a mad rush on a single day. The store's staff is still about 50 workers short, he said.
The National Retail Federation says from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, it expects 158 million people to be out shopping, but that's still down from 165 million in 2019.
Clothing, gift cards and toys are among the hottest gifts. The average person is expected to spend $977 this holiday season.
