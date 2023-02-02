READING, Pa.- A Black History Month film series begins Thursday at the IMAX in Reading and continues throughout February.

"We wanted to show black characters, black inspirational films, things that would engage and relate youth and give another perspective of our culture," said Cammie Harris, Executive Director of Reading Film.

The Black History Month film series started in collaboration with several community organizations, including Reading Film, the Reading School District, Reading Youth Commission and the NAACP.

The first film in the series is Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.

"There's so many themes and characters and stories within that movie that it's a great opportunity for us to start off the month or the series in a spectacular way," said Wynton Butler, Reading NAACP Branch historian.

Each week will feature a different film that showcases African Americans on screen and behind the scenes.

"To be able to have these main characters portrayed in such a positive light, you know, they're superheroes, they're noble, they're fighters, they're warriors. It's just a great story to share and a way to celebrate black history," said Harris.

At least one of the films, Selma, will also look at civil rights efforts throughout history.

"We're just hoping that everyone is able to see all the movies," said Butler. "[We want people] to have the shared experience with a diverse audience of age and ethnicity and race and that we all learn from these movies."

The movies are shown on Thursdays at 6 pm.