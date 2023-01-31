READING, Pa. - Local groups are teaming up for a film series honoring Black History Month.

The series will include screenings of films at six o'clock on Thursday nights at the Imax Theater in Reading.

The first film will be Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.

To complement the film series, the City of Reading's Youth Commission will run a spoken word contest.

Themes can include Black roots, women coming of age, civil rights and Afro-Latino experiences. Videos are to be no longer than 3 minutes and should include your name, school, and affiliation to clubs or organizations. Email your video to: YouthCommission@readingpa.gov.

The winner will be announced at a special dinner “Courageous Conversations” hosted at Centro Hispano Thursday, March 2nd at 6pm.

More information on the film series can be found here.