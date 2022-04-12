READING, Pa. | Kev Marcus and his Grammy-nominated group Black Violin play just about everything from hip-hop to classical.
"It's a good time, it's great energy it's sort of an all-encompassing thing," said Marcus.
It is energy that will be felt at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading Wednesday night when the duo takes the stage.
"The show is just like an awesome family friendly type of vibe," said Marcus.
Marcus said he was never interested in playing the violin until he was influenced by his mother.
"As soon as I got into it, it was cool and I liked it, and I had friends in my class that played," said Marcus.
Black Violin is also using their passion to give back. The Black Violin Foundation helps young musicians all over the world get to the next level from getting an instrument to summer camps.
"We're Black Violin because there were a lot of people along the way that kind of helped us, and we wouldn't have been able to get to this level without that," said Marcus.
After recently performing in front of 1,000 people, they are going to be sharing their love for music again here.
"We're looking forward to seeing you there," said Marcus.