KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Reaching 1,800-degree temperatures, blacksmith John Bangor removed a piece of metal from the forge.

"Hot enough to be able to forge. Not hot enough for a welding temperature," said Bangor.

Bangor, with Doylestown-based Tastefully Peened Ironworks, is sharing his passion with all inside this year's Kutztown Folk Festival for the first time.

"Two feet jumping into the fire. It's been a little scary. It's been very rewarding overall I've gotten a lot of great feedback," said Bangor.

He is creating piece by piece, from key chains to candle holders. Each down to the details.

"Something like a snail just the form itself takes around an hour," said Bangor.

A skill that has taken practice.

"The guy I used to apprentice with had kind of expressed a you have enough talent don't stop," said Bangor.

It is something Bangor said he has been into since he was a teenager. He tells us he always knew he wanted to work with iron and steel.

"This is where my heart and my soul is. It's my passion," said Bangor.

A passion that is growing.

"My goal is to eventually get into larger things — grills and grates," said Bangor.

He is working with material he said will outlast his lifetime.

"It'll be a lifetime's worth of work and learning and growing. I'll never stop. As long as I can swing a hammer, I'll never stop swinging it," said Bangor.