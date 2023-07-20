FLEETWOOD, Pa. - A Blandon man is under arrest after investigators say he walked into a police station and confessed to sexually abusing a minor.

Fleetwood Police say in April of this year, 32-year-old Jordan Mullen arrived at their station to turn himself in.

According to court documents, Mullen was interviewed by police and admitted to inappropriately touching a minor approximately 5 years prior.

In a separate interview, the victim, who was known to Mullen, confirmed the details of the alleged abuse to police.

Fleetwood Area School District superintendent Greg Miller confirmed Mullen was a paid staff volleyball coach from March 2017 through August 2019. He said Mullen was on the volunteer list for the girls' volleyball season in Fall 2022.

The alleged assault did not occur on school property and happened outside of Mullen's work as a coach.

He has not applied for any further positions with the school district and Miller said school officials are working with Fleetwood Police.

"Jordan Mullen is no longer employed by the district and has no further association with our school district or our students," said Miller.

Mullen is charged with indecent assault of a person under the age of 13 and corruption of a minor.

He's free on $10,000 unsecured bail.