MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Blandon man has died from his injuries following an early morning crash in Maxatawny Township.

I happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday in the area of Route 222 and Old Topton Road.

Authorities say 56-year-old Ernest McLean of Blandon was the driver of a vehicle that struck a tractor trailer.

McLean died Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office ruled the cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries due to a motor vehicle accident and the manner of death as accidental.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop L Reading are investigating what caused the crash.