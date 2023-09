MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — A Turkey Hill Minit Market in Berks County was robbed on Sunday morning, according to a witness.

According to the witness, the robbery occurred around 7:45 a.m. at the Turkey Hill in Blandon, Maidencreek Township. The store has been closed until further notice.

Police remained on the scene as of around 8:15 a.m., the witness said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.