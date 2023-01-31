SPRING TWP., Pa - For an effort like this, it's okay to have too many cooks in the kitchen, because there's a lot of chili to be made.

The whole process starts with about two-thousand pounds of ground beef and another four-thousand pounds of ingredients,” said Gary O’Brien with Redner's.

The non-profit Blankets of Hope is back with its chili fundraiser, and folks at a Redner's food prep facility in Spring Township are busy.

“Actually, it's easier for me to make it in a larger batch and we have standard recipes for Redner's and we abide by them,” said Chef Tim.

“Because of the pandemic, things changed and all the chili we have is pre-packaged frozen now which is kind of I think a lot of customers like that cuz they're not eating it right away,” said Marc Goldstein.

Before it's all said and done, behind these doors, over three tons of chili will be prepped and shipped out to 17 locations across Berks County for the fundraiser.

"It's just an amazing thing to see and be a part of,” Goldstein said.

The sale begins February 11th at select locations.

According to Goldstein, the proceeds from the sale will be used to donate more blankets and more beds that are needed in this community.

Organizers say last year's chili fundraisers brought in around $35,000 for Blankets of Hope and they are expecting another great turn out this year.

"We love serving the community so it's just a great week and the event is fantastic,” said O’Brien.

You can find out more info and where you can purchase chili on February 11th here.