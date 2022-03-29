Blood donations in demand amid supply shortage
The Miller-Keystone Blood Center said blood donations are in demand.
"The need for blood is constant," said Dr. Kip Kuttner, Miller Keystone Blood Center Chief Medical Director and Vice President
Dr. Kuttner says the number of blood donations has been down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said there is also another contributor
"We've had staffing problems which has caused difficulties with us being able to collect donors," said Dr. Kuttner.
Specifically, he said they are looking for Groups O positive, O negative, as well as A negative and B negative units.
Dr. Kuttner tells us especially the O's since they can be transfused to just about any blood group.
"In addition, group O positive blood is used extensively for trauma resuscitation," said Dr. Kuttner.
69 News Photojournalist Tim Lind recently found himself in need of a transfusion after losing a large amount of blood during a medical emergency.
"I was rushed to the hospital, they put me in the ER," said Lind. "When they took my blood levels, they were like everything seems okay, but one thing seems off," he said.
That one thing he said were his hemoglobin levels.
"As they kept taking my blood, they kept telling me it just kept getting lower, lower and lower," said Lind.
He said after a procedure and a unit of blood later his levels stopped dropping.
"It was kind of nice to know that, like seeing it happen and seeing it in action that it helped me out and makes me want to donate blood, so it can help someone else out," said Lind.
