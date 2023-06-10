BIRDSBORO, Pa. - A group in Birdsboro lit up the grill for a good cause today.

The Blue Knights Pennsylvania Chapter 4 held its annual chicken bake.

The Blue Knights is an international Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club that serves the local community.

The group says they just want to give back to the community.

"We generate money by functions like this and we return it to the community in the presence of a gift," said David Seidel, retired Birdsboro Police Officer.

The goal for Saturday's event was to sell 300 meals.

The Blue Knights take part in several charitable events each year including Toys for Tots.