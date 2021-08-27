BERN TWP., Pa. – If you were planning to beat the heat this weekend by taking a dip in Blue Marsh Lake, you'll have to find somewhere else to swim. The beach area is now closed because of extremely high levels of a harmful algae.
"We've closed the beach area due to high levels of blue-green algae and the potential for the blue-green algae to produce harmful toxins that are harmful to humans and animals," said Scott Sunderland, park manager at Blue Marsh Lake.
Sunderland says after sending samples to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Resources, the park is advising people to avoid direct contact with the water.
"It can cause neurological issues if it's ingested," Sunderland said about the toxins from the algae in the water. "It can cause issues with your liver and it can also cause gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea or nausea."
Sunderland says if you do come in contact with the lake water, immediately wash off with fresh water, and if you start to feel sick, call your doctor.
As for the algae bloom, officials say it grows naturally every year in warm water lakes but sometimes, like right now, it can reach dangerously high levels.
"The warm weather and increased runoff from storms just makes it a perfect storm for the algae to grow," Sunderland explained.
The plan is to test the Blue Marsh Lake water on a two-week cycle and reopen the beach area as soon as possible. For now, Sunderland is reminding people the park is still open for dry, land activities.
"The lake is still open for recreation," he said. "We're just advising people to avoid contact with the water. The swimming beach will be closed for the foreseeable future until this clears up."