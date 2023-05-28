LEESPORT, Pa. - This holiday weekend, parks and recreation areas in our region are drawing crowds.

The warm, near perfect weather has people flocking to Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County.

Park officials prepare first thing in the morning by directing people to parking spots, and then having a line for cars once they reach capacity.

"We're feeling very good today. You know, it's the holiday weekend so we're expecting a whole bunch of visitors, but that's what it's all about about. That's what the park is here for," said Park Ranger Kirsten Bell.

Park officials say safety is their number one priority.

Visitors can swim in only designated areas, and are encouraged to wear life jackets.

Boaters are told to always be aware of their surroundings and to make sure they have all the required safety equipment.