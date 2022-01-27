READING, Pa. - The skeletons of Christmas trees lay in the winter afternoon sun, remnants of Christmas past.
"Were gonna be placing about 100 in each location," said Blue Marsh Lake park ranger Jonah Eckert
Green Yuletide towers are being collected to rebuild fish habitats across Blue Marsh Lake.
"We had a really good turnout this year. This is about half of what we collected here," Eckert said.
Park Rangers say they got around 500 trees this year. Why do they do this? Since Blue Marsh is a man made lake they're not a lot of natural shade and sweet spots for fish to hang out.
"The trees are gonna break down during the next two years or so but during that time it's gonna provide habitats in the lake for small fish macro invertebrates as well as a place for algae to grow on," Eckert said.
Just to give you an idea of what the volunteers will be doing on Saturday they'll be dragging these trees into the now dry lake bed and tying them together to begin building what will be an underwater wildlife habitat."
"Right now we have a couple different local sportsman's clubs have their members interested in coming out and we are looking for as many folks as wanna come out and participate," Eckert said.
The trees usually last around two years before completely breaking down underwater. If you'd like to lend a hand , volunteers will be gathering at 8 a.m. Saturday at the State Hill Boat Launch