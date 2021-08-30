Blue Marsh Lake dam

BERN TWP., Pa. — What was Hurricane Ida has certainly left its mark on parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast, but what impact the storm will have on Berks County later this week remains to be seen.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Monday that it is preparing for a significant rainfall and the possibility of flooding by drawing down the level of Blue Marsh Lake.

The corps said it will increase capacity for flood control by releasing enough water downstream to lower the lake from its normal summer elevation of 290 feet above sea level to its winter elevation of 285 feet.

Construction of Blue Marsh on the Tulpehocken Creek was completed in 1979. Over the past 42 years, officials credit the lake with preventing more than $100 million in flood damage in the Schuylkill River basin.

