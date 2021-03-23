Swimming beach at Blue Marsh Lake in Bern Township
Tom Rader | 69 News

BERN TWP., Pa. — One of Berks County's most popular recreation areas will be off limits for nearly two months this spring.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday that, starting next Thursday, April 1, it will close Blue Marsh Lake's Dry Brooks Day Use Area in Bern Township to the public so that work can begin on a project to rehabilitate the park's roadways.

The recreation area is set to remain off limits through Friday, May 28, which happens to be the day before Memorial Day weekend and the traditional start of the summer season.

Additional closures may be necessary on weekdays after May 28, with access to the beach and other amenities being offered on weekends, officials said.

